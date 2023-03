Sphera Franchise Group Expects EUR320M Sales in 2023, Up 21% YOY

Sphera Franchise Group Expects EUR320M Sales in 2023, Up 21% YOY. Sphera Group, the franchise operator of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, estimates restaurant sales will top EUR320 million in 2023, up 21% from 2022, while normalized EBITDA is expected to go up by 58%, to EUR32.5 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]