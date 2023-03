Arctic Stream Aims for 25% Higher Turnover, 23% Profit Growth in 2023

Arctic Stream Aims for 25% Higher Turnover, 23% Profit Growth in 2023. Arctic Stream, an IT infrastructure and security integrator listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, expects turnover worth RON102.5 million (EUR20.83 million), in 2023, up 25% from 2022. Net profit is forecast to rise by 23% from RON6.76 million in 2022, to RON8.49 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]