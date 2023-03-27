Bacolux Group Ends 2022 with EUR10M Revenues, Up 50% from 2021

Bacolux Group Ends 2022 with EUR10M Revenues, Up 50% from 2021. Hotel group Bacolux, controlled by brothers Marius and Razvan Bazavan, ended 2022 with revenues worth EUR10 million, up almost 50% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]