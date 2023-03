Pinum Doors & Windows 2022 Turnover Up 30% YOY

Pinum Doors & Windows 2022 Turnover Up 30% YOY. Pinum Doors & Windows, part of Italy’s Nusco group, controlled by Nusco family, ended 2022 with revenues of above EUR22 million, up 30% from 2021 on the rising demand both locally and in Europe. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]