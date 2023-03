Federation of Hoteliers in Romania Expects Hotel Market to Rebound to 2019 Level in 2023

Calin Ilie, head of the Federation of Hoteliers in Romania, says the local market is expected to return to 2019 level this year, maybe even overshoot pre-pandemic figures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]