Holde Agri Invest acquires a new farm in Dambovita county and reaches a total area of over 13,000 hectares

Holde Agri Invest acquires a new farm in Dambovita county and reaches a total area of over 13,000 hectares. Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian company that operates farmland, announces the acquisition of a new farm in Dambovita county. The farm has an area of approximately 980 ha and will be integrated into the Contesti core farm of Holde. “Our strategy to increase the farmland area continues this year (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]