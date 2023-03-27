ONV LAW Analysis: EUR 1 billion investments in the main airports in Romania and in the critical air infrastructure, until 2024



ONV LAW Analysis: EUR 1 billion investments in the main airports in Romania and in the critical air infrastructure, until 2024.

The main airports in Romania are undergoing major investments projects, worth over EUR 530 million and major investments of over EUR 400 million will soon be made in the critical air infrastructure, according to public data analyzed by ONV LAW specialists*. In 2022, ONV LAW assisted such major (...)