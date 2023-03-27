Alibec, Man push Romania's Euro qualifiers hope in 0-2 away win against Andorra

Alibec, Man push Romania's Euro qualifiers hope in 0-2 away win against Andorra. Parma's winger Dennis Man and Farul Constanța's veteran striker Denis Alibec scored two past Andorran goalkeeper Iker Álvarez at a packed Estadi Nacional. This is Romania's first win of the year and the first three points for their Euro 2024's qualifiers campaign. The tricolor boys, in their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]