Locomotive crashes into stationary train in Romania, killing conductor. A locomotive crashed into a stationary train at high speed in the Romanian town of Galati on Saturday, March 25. The train conductor, a woman, has died, and three other people were injured. "CFR Calatori regrets to announce that the conductor of train R 7576 has died in the hospital following (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]