Tech Company 2Performant Projects 39% Higher Turnover, Threefold Profit Increase in 2023. 2Performant, the main player on Romania affiliated marketing market, expects RON48.6 million turnover in 2023, up 39% from 2022, and RON836,000 profit, three times bigger than the 2022 figure. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]