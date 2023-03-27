Chairry Design & Furniture reaches EUR 0.8 million from office fit-out in 2022 and Q1 2023

Chairry Design & Furniture reaches EUR 0.8 million from office fit-out in 2022 and Q1 2023. Demand for office fit-out and redesign is growing in the post-pandemic return to the office. Chairry Design & Furniture, a company specialising in the fit-out – interior design segment, registered a 100% increase last year in its business volume generated by office fit-out. The increasing (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]