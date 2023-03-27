Western Romania: Timisoara receives FIJET’s prestigious Golden Apple award for promoting tourism

Western Romania: Timisoara receives FIJET’s prestigious Golden Apple award for promoting tourism. Timisoara, the city in western Romania that holds the European Capital of Culture title this year, received the prestigious Golden Apple (Pomme d'Or) award from the World Federation of Travel Journalists and Writers (FIJET). According to the organization's website, the Golden Apple is the FIJET (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]