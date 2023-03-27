 
March 27, 2023

Data shows Dacia Spring emits least CO2, consumes lowest energy throughout lifetime
Data shows Dacia Spring emits least CO2, consumes lowest energy throughout lifetime.

The Dacia Spring model is the European leader in efficiency in terms of the entire life cycle of the car, according to GreenNCAP, Profit.ro reported. The Spring is the most efficient when it comes to energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. GreenNCAP, established to test the pollution (...)

