Romanian police boast new BMW squad cars despite ongoing investigation
Mar 27, 2023
Romanian police boast new BMW squad cars despite ongoing investigation.
The Romanian police celebrated its anniversary by displaying its newest acquisition, the BMW squad cars, despite the fact that their purchase is currently under investigation. The Romanian police was officially established 201 years ago, on March 25. Interior minister Lucian Bode was present (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]