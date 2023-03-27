Possible Jackson Pollock painting signed by Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu found in Bulgaria

Possible Jackson Pollock painting signed by Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu found in Bulgaria. Authorities in Bulgaria recently found what may be a previously unknown painting by American abstract expressionist Jackson Pollock. The painting may have been owned by Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceauşescu, whose signature is on the back. The painting, which was signed by the artist but not (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]