Constitutional Court celebrates Centenary of the Constitution of Unified Romania

Constitutional Court celebrates Centenary of the Constitution of Unified Romania. The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on Monday has celebrated the Centenary of the Constitution of Unified Romania (1923 – 2023) in a solemn meeting at the Parliament Palace. The ceremony opened a series of events organized by the Constitutional Court during 2023, which was declared by the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]