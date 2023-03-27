Charles Michel in Bucharest: We must take a decision as soon as possible regarding Romania’s accession to Schengen



The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on Monday stated, in Bucharest, that a decision must be made as quickly as possible regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area. "We have to make a decision as quickly as possible regarding Romania's accession to the Schengen area," (...)