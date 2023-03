Unilever Completes EUR40M-EUR50M Investment in Ploiesti

Unilever Completes EUR40M-EUR50M Investment in Ploiesti. Unilever, one of the world's largest producers of consumer goods, has completed its investment in the development of food production in Prahova County (Ploiesti) in Romania, ZF sources say. The investment stands at EUR40 million-EUR50 million, one of the largest in the local food industry in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]