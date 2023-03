JYSK Opens New Store in Campulung Muscel

JYSK Opens New Store in Campulung Muscel. Furniture and home products retailer JYSK continues its expansion plans in Romania and opens a new store in Campulung Muscel on Thursday, March 30, bringing its network to 131 stores in the country. The new JYSK store in Campulung Muscel has a total area of 1,400 square (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]