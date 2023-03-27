Working abroad and seniorityAccording to the provisions of the Labour Code, work performed under an individual employment contract constitutes seniority in employment, and the employee must provide proof that the work was performed under an individual employment contract. Seniority in work can be proved with certificates (...)
JYSK Opens New Store in Campulung MuscelFurniture and home products retailer JYSK continues its expansion plans in Romania and opens a new store in Campulung Muscel on Thursday, March 30, bringing its network to 131 stores in the country. The new JYSK store in Campulung Muscel has a total area of 1,400 square (...)
Unilever Completes EUR40M-EUR50M Investment in PloiestiUnilever, one of the world's largest producers of consumer goods, has completed its investment in the development of food production in Prahova County (Ploiesti) in Romania, ZF sources say. The investment stands at EUR40 million-EUR50 million, one of the largest in the local food industry in (...)
Eximbank SA Becomes Exim Banca RomaneascaBanca de Export Import a Romaniei (Romania’s Export-Import Bank) - EximBank SA will become Exim Banca Romaneasca on May 10, 2023, as the change of the bank's name and logo were approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of EximBank Shareholders on (...)