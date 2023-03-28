Bucharest gallery Gaep to present works by Mircea Stănescu, Damir Očko at Art Paris 2023

Bucharest-based gallery Gaep will take part in this year's Art Paris, where it will present works by Mircea Stănescu, a key figure of the Romanian scene in the 1980s, and Croatian artist Damir Očko. The 25th edition of the art fair takes place between March 30th and April 2nd at Grand Palais