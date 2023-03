BVB-listed blue chips post 66% stronger aggregated profits in 2022

BVB-listed blue chips post 66% stronger aggregated profits in 2022. The 20 companies in the main BET index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reported a cumulative net profit of RON 25.4 bln in 2022, 66% more compared to 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar. Fifteen of them reported higher earnings or switched to profit. At the same time, the blue chips' (...)