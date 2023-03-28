Restaurant chain Sphera plans ten new restaurants, expects 21% higher revenues this year

Restaurant chain Sphera plans ten new restaurants, expects 21% higher revenues this year. Sphera Franchise Group, which owns the companies that operate the KFC, Pizza Hut, Pizza Hut Delivery and Taco Bell restaurant franchises in Romania and KFC in Chisinau, said it would open 10 new restaurants this year, summing up to EUR 6.8 mln invested.