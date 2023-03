Romania to revise 2030 RES-E target from 30.7% to 34%

Romania to revise 2030 RES-E target from 30.7% to 34%. Romania will increase from 30.7% to 34% the target for the share of electricity derived from renewable resources (RES-E), inked in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan (NECP) 2021-2030, according to Casian Niţulescu, state secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Economica.net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]