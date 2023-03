SIF Oltenia Wants to Sell 29.27% Stake in Turism Felix for at least RON44.5M



SIF Oltenia wants to sell the 29.27% stake it holds in Turism Felix Baile Felix (TUFE) company, at a minimum price of RON44.5 million.