INS: Romanian Execs Expect Steep Price Increases in Retail, Constructions, Industry, Services in March-May 2023

INS: Romanian Execs Expect Steep Price Increases in Retail, Constructions, Industry, Services in March-May 2023. Romanian business managers predict soaring prices in retail and constructions, but also in industry and services, during March-May 2023 period, in parallel with moderate activity growth in the processing industry and services, in line with a survey by the country’s statistical board (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]