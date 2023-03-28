Sofidel, Maker of Onda and Volare Hygienic Sanitary Paper, Switches Back to Profit in 2022

Sofidel, Maker of Onda and Volare Hygienic Sanitary Paper, Switches Back to Profit in 2022. Sofidel Romania, the producer of hygienic sanitary paper brands such as Onda, Volare and Regina, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON349.7 million (EUR70.9 million), up 30% from 2021, and switched back to profit, with net gains of RON10.2 million (EUR2 million), from net losses of RON9.1 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]