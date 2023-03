Baupartner Construct Set to Build Biggest Mall to Be Opened in Romania in 2023

Baupartner Construct Set to Build Biggest Mall to Be Opened in Romania in 2023. Baupartner Construct, part of Baupartner group controlled by Michael Dietrich, is the general entrepreneur in charge with building Promenada Mall of Craiova, the biggest mall in Romania in the past seven years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]