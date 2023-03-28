One World Romania: Documentary film festival kicks off this week in Bucharest

One World Romania (OWR), the festival covering documentary and human rights films, will showcase at its 16th edition 35 documentary films, three retrospectives, eight talks and workshops, and a related exhibition. The festival takes place between March 31st and April 9th at Elvire Popesco