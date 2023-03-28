Romanian startup Videowise raises USD 3 mln to further develop its eCommerce video platform

Romanian startup Videowise raises USD 3 mln to further develop its eCommerce video platform. Videowise, an eCommerce video platform founded in 2021 by Romanian product designer Claudiu Cioba, said it raised a USD 3 million seed round to develop further its video commerce technology stack for omnichannel video shopping experiences. The funding round was led by Slack Fund, with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]