Leonardo Badea (BNR): While the economy is still adapting to the new conditions, prudent conduct must be maintained



Leonardo Badea (BNR): While the economy is still adapting to the new conditions, prudent conduct must be maintained.

The overall context is still dominated by a high level of uncertainty. There are risks with implications at the level of all economic sectors, and this underlines the importance of debates to identify and test solutions to adapt to the current transformations induced by the overlapping crises (...)