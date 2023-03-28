Connections Consult exceeded financial estimates for 2022. Consolidated revenues of 58,46 million lei in 2022 and a gross profit of 5,11 million lei



Connections Consult (CC), a group of digital transformation companies, listed on the AeRO Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported consolidated revenues of 58,46 million lei in 2022 and a gross profit of 5,11 million lei, with an increase of 48% compared to 2021. In the reporting (...)