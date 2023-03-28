Agricover posts revenues from the sale of agricultural inputs of RON 2.55 billion in 2022 and a gross carrying value of loans and advances of RON 2.84 billion as of the end of 2022



Agricover posts revenues from the sale of agricultural inputs of RON 2.55 billion in 2022 and a gross carrying value of loans and advances of RON 2.84 billion as of the end of 2022.

Agricover, a significant player in the agribusiness market in Romania, posts approximately RON 2.55 billion in revenues in 2022, a 50% increase compared to 2021 and a net result of RON 91.3 million, a 7% increase compared to 2021. “Despite the many disruptions in the past three years, our (...)