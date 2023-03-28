 
Romaniapress.com

March 28, 2023

Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Constanta county becomes the first Siemens Healthineers reference and training centre in Romania
Mar 28, 2023

Ovidius Clinical Hospital in Constanta county becomes the first Siemens Healthineers reference and training centre in Romania.

Siemens Healthineers, leader in advanced medical technology for more than 125 years, designates its first reference and training centre: Ovidius Clinical Hospital, the biggest multidisciplinary private hospital in Southeast Romania. Ovidius Clinical Hospital becomes the first medical site in (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania may make antibiotics less accessible to prevent overuse The sale of antibiotics may be further restricted by introducing special prescriptions in an attempt to fight the overuse that reached high rates in Romania, health minister Alexandru Eafila announced. "We are seriously considering regulating so that antibiotics can no longer possibly be (...)

Romanian Senate committees pass mild amendments to special pensions Expert committees of the Romanian Senate endorsed the ruling coalition's amendments to the draft bill on the so-called "special pensions" on March 28, among protests of the reformist party USR that accuses only cosmetic adjustments to the system of privileges for various categories of state (...)

Hidroelectrica shareholders elect new Supervisory Board The Ministry of Energy and Fondul Proprietatea, as main shareholders, elected on March 28 the new Supervisory Board of state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica, which will also decide the company's management in the context in which the mandate of the current Board is due to expire in (...)

Romania's second-largest bank BCR to distribute 65% of 2022 profit as dividends Erste Group-controlled BCR, the second largest bank in Romania by assets, intends to distribute as dividends 65% of the RON 1.83 bln net profit generated in 2022. Specifically, the Romanian bank with Austrian capital, controlled by the Erste Bank group, intends to pay gross dividends of RON (...)

KazMunayGas reportedly close to taking over Lukoil's filling stations in Romania The Kazakh state-owned group KMG (KazMunayGas), which owns the Romanian Rompetrol group and hence the largest refinery in Romania (Petromidia), has reportedly reached an agreement with the Russian group Lukoil on the takeover of the filling stations in Romania, according to sources familiar (...)

Fitch says Euroins Romania troubles have "limited impact" on Euroins group International rating agency Fitch has downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of Euroins Romania to CC from B+ and placed it on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). But it only placed the IFS ratings of the other entities in the Bulgarian insurance group Euroins (EIG), as well as the (...)

Caru' Cu Bere Restaurant Overshoots EUR10M Sales Mark in 2022 Caru’ cu Bere restaurant in Bucharest saw record high sales of more than EUR10 million in 2022.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |