Electrica Finalizes Acquisition Of 27 MW Photovoltaic Project In Satu Mare

Electrica Finalizes Acquisition Of 27 MW Photovoltaic Project In Satu Mare. Electrica has completed the acquisition of the project company Sunwind Energy SRL which develops the photovoltaic project company “Satu Mare 2”, with a projected installed capacity of 27.055 MW. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]