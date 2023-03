PwC: Most Family Businesses In Romania Boosted Their Sales In Last financial Year



The majority of family-owned businesses in Romania (82%) increased their sales in the last financial year, higher than 55% in 2021, a year still affected by the pandemic, and above the 71% recorded globally, according to PwC’s Global Family Business (...)