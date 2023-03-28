Carla's Dreams and Netflix collaborate for new song inspired by Luther: The Fallen Sun

Carla's Dreams and Netflix collaborate for new song inspired by Luther: The Fallen Sun. Netflix Romania has collaborated with the artist Carla's Dreams, releasing a song inspired by the recent movie on the platform, Luther: The Fallen Sun. The movie is a 2023 police thriller directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, serving as a continuation of the Luther series that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]