Carla's Dreams and Netflix collaborate for new song inspired by Luther: The Fallen Sun
Mar 28, 2023
Netflix Romania has collaborated with the artist Carla's Dreams, releasing a song inspired by the recent movie on the platform, Luther: The Fallen Sun. The movie is a 2023 police thriller directed by Jamie Payne and written by Neil Cross, serving as a continuation of the Luther series that (...)
