Romanian organic blueberry farm launches new global brand and targets expansion to UAE, Germany. Făgăraș-based organic blueberry farm Dealul cu Afine launched a new global brand amid plans to reach several international markets in the next 12 months. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Germany, and the UK are targeted for expansion, with UAE and Germany first on the list this year. The farm currently (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]