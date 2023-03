Romania among the top three European oil producers in 2021

Romania among the top three European oil producers in 2021. The main oil producers in the EU in 2021 were Italy (4.8 Mt), Denmark and Romania (each with 3.2 Mt). Compared to 2020, production decreased in all three countries, by 10% in Italy, 8% in Denmark, and 4% in Romania. Oil production continued to decline in the European Union overall in 2021, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]