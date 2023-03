Six Million Fondul Proprietatea Shares Change Hands for RON12.72M

Six Million Fondul Proprietatea Shares Change Hands for RON12.72M. A Deals transaction was recorded by the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday at 3:46 p.m., which involved six million shares of Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) worth RON12.72 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]