Agroserv Mariuta 2022 Sales Grow 7% YoY To RON72.9M

Agroserv Mariuta 2022 Sales Grow 7% YoY To RON72.9M. Agroserv Mariuta (MILK.RO), a Romanian agricultural company and owner of the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, reported sales of RON72.9 million for 2022, up 7% from 2021, and a net loss of RON1.9 million from a net profit of RON1.8 million in the same period of 2021, amid challenges brought by rising (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]