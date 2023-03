ELIAN Solutions Turnover Up 74% YoY To RON12M In 2022

ELIAN Solutions Turnover Up 74% YoY To RON12M In 2022. Elian Solutions, part of Bittnet Group, a provider of ERP business solutions, saw a 74% surge in its 2022 turnover, up to RON11.9 million, as compared to RON6.85 million in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]