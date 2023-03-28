PM Morawiecki meets President Iohannis: Poland and Romania, pillars of North Atlantic Treaty in this part of Europe

PM Morawiecki meets President Iohannis: Poland and Romania, pillars of North Atlantic Treaty in this part of Europe. Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, in Bucharest, after the meeting with president Klaus Iohannis that Romania and Poland are the pillars of the North Atlantic Treaty in this part of Europe, and showed that its strengthening by reinforcing military cooperation is desired. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]