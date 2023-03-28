Romania may make antibiotics less accessible to prevent overuseThe sale of antibiotics may be further restricted by introducing special prescriptions in an attempt to fight the overuse that reached high rates in Romania, health minister Alexandru Eafila announced. "We are seriously considering regulating so that antibiotics can no longer possibly be (...)
Romanian Senate committees pass mild amendments to special pensionsExpert committees of the Romanian Senate endorsed the ruling coalition's amendments to the draft bill on the so-called "special pensions" on March 28, among protests of the reformist party USR that accuses only cosmetic adjustments to the system of privileges for various categories of state (...)
Hidroelectrica shareholders elect new Supervisory BoardThe Ministry of Energy and Fondul Proprietatea, as main shareholders, elected on March 28 the new Supervisory Board of state-controlled hydropower group Hidroelectrica, which will also decide the company's management in the context in which the mandate of the current Board is due to expire in (...)
Fitch says Euroins Romania troubles have "limited impact" on Euroins groupInternational rating agency Fitch has downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of Euroins Romania to CC from B+ and placed it on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). But it only placed the IFS ratings of the other entities in the Bulgarian insurance group Euroins (EIG), as well as the (...)