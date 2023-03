Germany’s Reinert Envisages EUR30M Turnover For Its Oradea Plant In 2023

Germany’s Reinert Envisages EUR30M Turnover For Its Oradea Plant In 2023. Technical plastics solutions developer Reinert Kunststofftechnik, acquired by Germany’s CCBA Verwaltungs at the end of 2019, forecasts a 2023 turnover of over EUR30 million for its Romanian plant located in Oradea, flat from 2022, in line with company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]