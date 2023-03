Alro Slatina Budgets 79% Lower Net Profit for 2023

Alro Slatina Budgets 79% Lower Net Profit for 2023. Aluminum smelter Alro Slatina (ALR.RO) has budgeted $783 million (RON3.6 billion) revenue for 2023, an increase of 15.5% on 2022, $82 million (RON374.8 million) EBITDA, down 51.2%, pre-tax profit of $18 million (RON82.3 million), 79% lower and $15 million (RON68.6 million) net profit, 79% lower (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]