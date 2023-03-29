Romania's second-largest bank BCR to distribute 65% of 2022 profit as dividends

Romania's second-largest bank BCR to distribute 65% of 2022 profit as dividends. Erste Group-controlled BCR, the second largest bank in Romania by assets, intends to distribute as dividends 65% of the RON 1.83 bln net profit generated in 2022. Specifically, the Romanian bank with Austrian capital, controlled by the Erste Bank group, intends to pay gross dividends of RON (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]