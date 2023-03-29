Fitch says Euroins Romania troubles have "limited impact" on Euroins group

Fitch says Euroins Romania troubles have "limited impact" on Euroins group. International rating agency Fitch has downgraded the Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of Euroins Romania to CC from B+ and placed it on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). But it only placed the IFS ratings of the other entities in the Bulgarian insurance group Euroins (EIG), as well as the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]