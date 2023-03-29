Former Constitutional Court judge voted head of Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority

Toni Greblă, a former senator and Constitutional Court judge, was voted by the Parliament as the new president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), the institution that organizes elections in Romania. The appointment is important, especially as 2024 is a major electoral year in Romania.