Teletext Sees Turnover Rise to EUR20M in 2022, Expects 21% Growth in 2023

Teletext Sees Turnover Rise to EUR20M in 2022, Expects 21% Growth in 2023. Teletext, which owns Diami dairy brand, controlled by entrepreneur Mitru Crisan, boosted its turnover to EUR20 million last year and for 2023 forecasts 21% growth, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]